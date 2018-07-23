Republican Tim Pawlenty is not the candidate for immigrant families and communities

These days we regularly see the scapegoating of immigrants by President Donald Trump. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty is no different.

Since the start of his campaign, Pawlenty has used hateful rhetoric and fear mongering against immigrants to divide us against each other and distract us from his failed policies on health care, education, infrastructure and the $6.2 billion budget deficit he left the state.

Pawlenty is not the leader we need. He was already governor from 2003 to 2011 and he has a terrible track record. Voters deserve to know the truth about Pawlenty’s past before they go to the polls on November 6th.

During Pawlenty’s entire career, and in his new campaign, he’s made clear he won’t support policies that help hard working immigrant families and communities thrive. He is proposing to crack down on undocumented immigrants. In fact, he created his reputation within his conservative party as being tough on immigration.

Last time Pawlenty was governor, he opposed the Minnesota Dream Act to help undocumented youth qualify to pay in-state tuition at universities. Furthermore, he proposed a ban on the sanctuary city policies of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, twice (2006 and 2008).

Minnesota has a long tradition of welcoming immigrants and refugees. They are our family, friends and neighbors. Immigrants contribute greatly to our economy and our communities.

For Minnesota to be a place of freedom for all, we can not allow Pawlenty to divide us against each other. We need a governor who will represent our Minnesotan values – treating others with respect and governing for all of us.

Information about Alliance for a Better Minnesota

Alliance for a Better Minnesota (ABM) is a nonprofit organization in Saint Paul. ABM works to strengthen the people of Minnesota by raising their stories and making conservatives responsible for their words and actions. ABM is part of a coalition of progressive organizations that address issues of access to medical health, education, immigration and voting rights.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not

necessarily reflect the views of the publication.