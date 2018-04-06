Pro-Action Pays Off!

Collective pro-action succeeded in causing 2 Latinos from being deported!

Written by Sebastian (Sam) J. Hernandez

About four years ago, Astrid (then 11) and her father Arturo fled harm in their Latino nation. Upon arriving at the southern border of the United States they were approached by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and detained. They were soon released but were not told they could seek asylum.

Astrid and Arturo ended up with relatives in Easton (Berks County). Pennsylvania. Their seemed to be hope. Years passed.

Then, on 20 February, 2018, at 5:00 a.m., six armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents entered their home without warrant and arrested them. No reason was given for the arrest.

They were brought to Berks County Residential Center, with Astrid still in her pajamas and Arturo in handcuffs.

Both Astrid and Arturo (and family members) were in a state of panic. Astrid will turned 15 on the 15th of March. She had been planning her quinceañera before being detained by ICE. Hope withered.

Amnesty International USA moved into action. I am a member of this organization. A petition was put into motion to urge ICE to immediately release Astrid and Arturo for valid reasons of amnesty.

In a short time, more than 1600 phone calls and 80,000 signed petitions (including mine) were placed. The pro-action call was global (the United States, India, China, France, Luxemburg, Canada, The Dominican Republic, Bulgaria and Germany). There is power in a collective voice!

On 26 March, 2018, news came that Astrid and Arturo will be able to be free and return to their home in Easton. Astrid can return to school, catch up, and finalize her planned quinceañera party!

Long live the power of collective force!