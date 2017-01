La Primera Propuesta de Presupuesto del Seguro

Premium Scenario Monthly Premium,

Current Projected* Monthly Premium,

Dayton Plan Monthly Projected Rebate

Family of four (two 50-year-old parents and two kids) in Rochester $2,378 $1,784 $594

Family of four (two 50-year-old parents and two kids) in Duluth $1,934 $1,451 $483

Family of four (two 50-year-old parents and two kids) in the Metro Area $1,652 $1,239 $413

55-year-old in Rochester $968 $726 $242

55-year-old in Duluth $775 $581 $194

55-year-old in the Metro Area $638 $479 $159

40-year-old in Rochester $555 $416 $139

40-year-old in Duluth $444 $333 $111