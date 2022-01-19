How Twin Cities’ New Chase Community Manager Can Empower Your Financial Journey

Have you ever worked with your local bank branch team, virtually or in-person? From opening a bank account or line of credit, to exploring mortgage financing options and small business loans, Chase’s Community Manager at the Ventura Village branch on 1100 E Franklin Ave, is tuned in to the community’s financial wellness needs and ready to help you achieve your next milestone.

Tessa Eddy – one of 150 Community Managers we’re hiring across the country – joined our team specifically to work in Twin Cities communities to increase awareness of and access to resources, financial health tools, and services. Community Managers are often from local neighborhoods who understand the challenges your community faces and have committed to helping you forge a strong financial future at any stage of your financial journey. With the help of local nonprofit partners who are invested in driving change for Black communities in the Twin Cities, we are bringing more allies to your local bank branch who share Chase’s goal of empowering you to improve and achieve financial health.

CAPTION: Tessa Eddy, Community Manager, JP Morgan Chase

We sat down with Tessa to discuss plans to help the Twin Cities’ Black communities grow, the changes the new branch is expected to bring, and how you can work with her to chart your path forward and meet your financial goals.

How does your job differ from other Chase Bank Branch Managers?

TESSA: My role was designed specifically to meet the unique financial wellness needs of our city’s Black community. We want to evolve from community banking to community building and to do this, we’re actively working to reverse systemic inequalities across the financial system, break down economic barriers and support the success of our customers and our community. We plan to start by providing access to financial health resources, tools, and allies to help you achieve your financial goals. Think of a community manager as a neighbor who understands intentional relationship building, the financial needs of leaders, organizations, and people in your community – and who introduces you to the right person in the bank who can help. Meanwhile, a branch manager is a more traditional role created to help you with everyday banking needs – like opening a bank account or offering advice on homeownership and small business growth.

How do you hope to financially empower the Black community in Minneapolis?

TESSA: I want to be engaged in the community to understand what the needs are around financial health. We’re here to empower members and businesses in the Black community with tools to build generational wealth and a long-lasting legacy. Awareness and accessibility are key, and we see the local branch as an ideal place to begin fostering vital community connections and touchpoints to help our customers reach their financial goals. As a Community Manager, my job is to connect with the individuals, families and business owners here in Minneapolis, and increase awareness and utilization of available resources. My team and I will help you and others in your neighborhood take advantage of financial health tools, products and services, while aiming to boost general financial knowledge via unique and free interactive programs, such as:

Resources to support financial health

Home buying tips

Educational and enrichment workshops such as resume writing and cybersecurity tips

Growth support for entrepreneurs starting or expanding their small businesses

While we’re just getting started, I hope to make a real difference in the lives of the families, individuals, homeowners and business owners in our community.

What financial opportunities will you make available to Black communities here in the Twin Cities?

TESSA: We want to promote financial health, homeownership, and Black-owned businesses.

One of our priorities will be to help individuals in our community open a checking account for the first time, as this is the key to financial stability and critical to closing gaps in access to banking. To do this, we’ll walk through our low-cost, no-overdraft checking accounts like Chase Secure Banking, which can offer security to those who might be new to banking or who have had trouble getting or keeping a bank account in the past.

My team is also responsible for promoting growth among Black-owned small businesses – which means we’ll help local entrepreneurs secure loans. We’ve also brought on board home lending advisors who are focused on helping more of the community secure the funds needed for affordable, sustainable homeownership. This is an important role at the branch because the Twin Cities have the highest racial housing disparity gap in the nation. To also help close that gap, we’re proud to team with several local nonprofit organizations that are helping lead the change in homeownership on the Twin Cities.

You mentioned another goal of the Community Impact Branch is “community building.” What does this mean and how will you do this in the Twin Cities?

TESSA: What community building means to me is engaging with the community to listen and understand their needs, and then being able to provide resources and action because of what those needs are. A big priority for us is working with local nonprofits and organizations who understand and are invested in driving change.

Stop by to learn more about the resources available. My team and I look forward to getting to know you.