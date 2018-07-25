CLUES ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF SAINT PAUL HEADQUARTERS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JULY 25, 2018

Saint Paul, MN – Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio (CLUES) will break ground Wednesday on an expansion to double the size of its Headquarters building on the East Side of Saint Paul. On Wednesday, August 1, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., CLUES leaders will hold a ceremony announcing the launch of construction on the 19,000 sq. ft. expansion, which together with the current Headquarters will become an iconic Latino Cultural Hub and Community Center helping to expand and serve as a cornerstone of the growing Latino Cultural Corridor already underway on Seventh Street.

The announcement will take place at CLUES Headquarters, located at 797 East 7th Street in St. Paul, with presentations beginning at 4:15 p.m.

As Minnesota’s largest Latino-led nonprofit agency, CLUES is positioned to serve Minnesota’s growing Latino population, which is expected to reach half a million by 2035 – more than 8.5 percent of the state’s total population. Today, CLUES and the Mexican Consulate (housed at CLUES Headquarters) bring more than 35,000 people to the neighborhood, helping to expand economic and business development in the neighborhood.

“This is an exciting day for our organization and our community,” said Ruby Lee, CLUES President. “We are proud to be a destination point for the East Side of Saint Paul. Our vibrant Latino culture is an asset that will help expand investment and entrepreneurship on the lower East Side of Saint Paul. Our expansion will result into 39,000 sq. ft. of space where individuals and families of all ages and from all walks of life can build relationships, access resources and build community, all under one roof.”

The expansion will include a new home for CLUES’ Elder Day Program, which currently occupies a leased space in St. Paul’s West Side, as well as other exciting new features including:

• A Teen Tech Center facilitating learning in coding, music recording and film production

• A Commercial Teaching Kitchen promoting healthy eating and microbusiness development

• Six New Classrooms for workforce skills/career trainings ESL, GED, citizenship and computer classes

• Flexible Meeting Space with a capacity of 140 for client and community gatherings

Construction will begin in late August 2018 and a grand opening is expected to take place in April or

May 2019.

The $7.5 million Capital Expansion has been supported by the City of Saint Paul Neighborhood STAR grant and a variety of generous corporate and private donors, including 3M Foundation, Hugh J. Andersen Foundation, Katherine B. Andersen Fund, Best Buy Foundation, F.R. Bigelow Foundation, Otto Bremer Foundation, Butler Family Foundation, Chiasson Family Foundation, Hardenbergh Foundation, Mardag Foundation, Securian Foundation, St. Paul Foundation, Super Bowl 52 Host Committee Legacy Fund, Target Foundation, Travelers Foundation, Wells Fargo, MN Leadership Council, LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) and generous individual donors.

CLUES was founded in 1981 by and for Latinos to provide culturally and linguistically relevant services. CLUES mission is to advance the capacity of Latino individuals and families to be healthy, prosperous and engaged in their communities. In addition to its Headquarters in St. Paul, CLUES has offices in Minneapolis, Willmar and Austin, MN. For more information, please visit www.clues.org or follow CLUES on Facebook and Twitter.

Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio (CLUES)

797 East Seventh Street, Saint Paul, MN 55106

Main (651) 379-4200 | Fax (651) 292-0347 | www.clues.org