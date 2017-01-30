13th Annual Children and Youth Issues Briefing Highlights Key Needs in Minnesota

Close to 1,000 Legislators, Business & Community Leaders, Educators and other stakeholders for Children and Youth attended forum to address early childhood development and youth education highlighting pathways to close the opportunity gap.

A wide cross-section of Minnesota leaders that work with and advocate for children and youth convened today for the 13th Annual Children and Youth Issues Briefing. These leaders shared insights, ideas and calls for action to significantly advance opportunities for quality development and education of our state’s children and youth. Discussions centered on giving families and children what they need to be fairly and justly included in our society, and preparing our children and youth to thrive at all stages of their growth.

Governor Dayton’s chief of staff, Jaime Tincher, spoke about the governor’s priorities for children and youth from an equity and opportunity lens. Nan Madden, Director of MN Budget Project, discussed the national political and economic landscape and addressed major factors affecting the state budget as it relates to children. As Madden spoke to the significant changes at the federal level, she stated “now is the moment that will require us to be engaged. Thankfully, Minnesota has a tradition of innovation and charting its own course in response to federal changes.”

House of Representatives Speaker Kurt Daudt highlighted the legislative session’s goals and priorities for early childhood, youth and K-12. Daudt affirmed that funding for early learning will be present in the legislature’s budget proposal, noting that by failing to admit that the achievement gap perpetuates disparities across the state, we are leaving behind large swaths of our next generation. Daudt stressed the attention given to the problem, and that it is time to “start rolling up our sleeves and fix it.”

Patina Park, executive director of Indian Women’s Resource Center, during the panel on early education and building success through a multigenerational approach, expressed her support of a mixed delivery approach, providing parents the option of choosing culturally relevant early education programs for families who feel that is a better fit for their children. Bharti Wahi, Executive director of the Children’s Defense Fund mentioned the organization’s focus on expanding services to thousands of children on the waiting lists to receive critical early childhood services. Providing mixed options allows families from urban, suburban, and rural Minnesota access to options that work best for them in their context.

A youth panel emphasized that innovative programs are essential to facilitate high school to career pathways. The discussion also identified after-school programs as critical avenues for building a STEM identity and connecting students to STEM career paths. One panelist shared her experience: Arriving in the United States at age 12 from Mexico, she has now completed more education than any other member of her family. She is a beneficiary of the D3 Program, and said “I never thought of being a college student, so the experience of studying at MCTC (through PSEO) is very meaningful to me and my family.”

A panel of State Legislators, moderated by Star Tribune editorial writer and columnist Lori Sturdevant, discussed pressing youth and early childhood issues to be addressed during the legislative session. Sturdevant noted a consensus emerging on funding at-risk families during the critical stages of prenatal to age 5 as a way to reduce opportunity gaps that afflict families most in need across urban, suburban and rural Minnesota. State Senators Susan Kent and Justin Eichorn along with House Representatives Jenifer Loon and Erin Maye Quade demonstrated bi-partisan commitment to support legislation to invest in early childhood care and education on a multi-year basis. Representative Loon affirmed the bi-partisan appetite for progress on this issue, even as legislators expressed preference for different approaches.

Sarah Caruso, president and CEO of Greater Twin Cities United Way, was joined onstage by several young girl scouts during closing remarks for the morning. She closed the forum expressing her optimism and certainty that, “we in the state of Minnesota… can be a model for our country at a time where bipartisan solutions to some of our toughest problems are more important than ever.”

The 13th annual Children & Youth Issues Briefing was hosted by the statewide Start Early Funder’s Coalition in partnership with Greater Twin Cities United Way and the Sheltering Arms Foundation. Additional partners include the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits and Minnesota Council on Foundations.

About Start Early Funders Coalition

The Start Early Funders Coalition for Children and Minnesota’s Future is a collaboration of more than 20 members of Minnesota’s philanthropic community. The Coalition provides critical leadership and funding for research, program development, public policy and grant making to improve early childhood efforts in Minnesota. We are working together to ensure every child in Minnesota is physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively prepared for school and lifelong success.

About Greater Twin Cities United Way

Ranked as Minnesota’s largest nongovernmental social services funder, United Way connects people and resources within our community to challenge and change systems—like Minnesota’s education and jobs gap—that limit our potential. Our mission is to unite caring people to build pathways out of poverty, thereby improving individual lives and the community. Learn more at https://www.gtcuw.org/ and about our 24-hour, statewide, multilingual information and referral service, United Way 2-1-1 at http://www.211unitedway.org /. Greater Twin Cities United Way serves Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott and western Washington counties. For more information call (612) 340-7400.